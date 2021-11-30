Short Interest in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Rises By 75.3%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TWNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 306,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

