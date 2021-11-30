Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Cap of $59,556.40

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $59,556.40 and approximately $41.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

