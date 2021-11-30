SkinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $59,570.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

