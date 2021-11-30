Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.65. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,553. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,357,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.