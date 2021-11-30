SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SMRT opened at 9.88 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 8.81 and a 52 week high of 15.14.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

