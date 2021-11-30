SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SMRT opened at 9.88 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 8.81 and a 52 week high of 15.14.
SmartRent Company Profile
