Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

