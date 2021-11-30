SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $32,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

