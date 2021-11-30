SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $82,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

