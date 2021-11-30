SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.