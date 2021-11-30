Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $8,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

