Stilwell Value LLC Buys 67,500 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. FS Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.64% of FS Bancorp worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

