Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 30th (APTV, AR, BOOM, CIAN, CTXR, DHX, DRXGY, ENSC, GDP, GPS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 30th:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market created a favorable scenario for the firm's business. Thus, Antero will offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, the company is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, its lack of geographic diversification is concerning. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth.”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged the industry in the past three months due to sluggish top and bottom-line numbers for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Supply-chain headwinds, including factory closures and port congestion, led to product delays, making it challenging to fulfill strong customer demand. Driven by drab results and the expectation of persistent supply-chain woes, Gap cut its view for fiscal 2021. The company also expects inventory levels in the fiscal fourth quarter to rise year over year in the high-single digits. Higher operating expenses, driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands, remain concerning. However, continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands as well as solid online show remained upsides. Improved margins also led to bottom-line growth in the said quarter. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy bodes well.”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Kohl’s shares have lagged the industry year-to-date, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company posted stellar third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the quarter, Kohl's accelerated growth in Active category and successfully launched various brand partnerships. Management is impressed with its strategic efforts to transform Kohl’s into a leading destination for active and casual lifestyle items. It raised view for the fiscal year and expects sales to increase in the in the mid-twenties percentage range compared with the earlier anticipation of growth in low-twenties percentage rate. Kohl’s is benefiting from its growing digital business amid pandemic-led customers’ increased shift to online shopping.”

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of M&N Plastics and joint ventures (JVs) with Hu Lane and Shinry are set to bolster Lear’s electrification capabilities. Impending buyout of Kongsberg Automotive Interior Comfort Division will also strengthen its Seating business. The firm’s Connection Systems Business is on track to grow to around $600 million in 2022 and approximately $1 billion by 2025. Healthy balance with low leverage and high liquidity also bodes well. However, supply chain disruptions and chip shortage remain major concerns for the auto equipment provider. The firm has also trimmed its 2021 outlook. Lear is likely to feel the heat from rising commodity prices through 2022. Moreover, increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to further dent its margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares outpaced the industry year to date. The company posted mixed fiscal first quarter results, with earnings topping estimates while sales lagged. Its revenues and earnings improved year over year. Strong NIKE Direct sales, led by the return of traffic to stores and digital momentum aided results. Product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations continued to drive digital sales. In fiscal 2022, NIKE expects consumer demand to remain robust driven by its strong customer connections and brand momentum. However, the company has been battered by supply-chain woes and the closure of Vietnam and Indonesia factories, resulting in product shortages. Wholesale revenues reflected negative impacts due to lower availability of inventory supplies owing to the worsening delays in transit. The company lowered the fiscal 2022 view.”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 target price on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

