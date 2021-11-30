Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSREY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

