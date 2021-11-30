Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWNI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

