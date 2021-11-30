TERA (TERA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97,310.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, TERA has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $97,310.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

