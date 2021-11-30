The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.25).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

SGE stock opened at GBX 778.40 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 737.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 706.93. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The firm has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.