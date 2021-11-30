The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

