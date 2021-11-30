Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

