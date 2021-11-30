Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

