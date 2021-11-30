TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0501 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $81,531.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,805.46 or 0.97672525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00670111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003276 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

