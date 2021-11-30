TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTAC. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

TTAC stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

