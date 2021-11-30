TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.95.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
