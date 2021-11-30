TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

