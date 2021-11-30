Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

TGI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

