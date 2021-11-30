Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after buying an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

