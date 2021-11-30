TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003447 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $177.88 million and $4.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.