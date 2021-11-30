UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

