UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,801 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

