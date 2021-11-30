UMA Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

