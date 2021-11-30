UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.