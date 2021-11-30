UMB Bank N A MO Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

