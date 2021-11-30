United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of UNFI opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

