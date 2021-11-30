United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Shares of UNFI opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39.
In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
