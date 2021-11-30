Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $168.35.

