Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

