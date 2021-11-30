Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.