Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.