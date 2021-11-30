Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.