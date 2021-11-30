WestRock’s (WRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

WRK stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

