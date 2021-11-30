XMON Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. XMON has a total market cap of $24.09 million and $277,085.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $16,113.92 or 0.28279906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

