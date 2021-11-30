Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Reduced by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Yandex makes up about 15.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.58% of Yandex worth $444,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.