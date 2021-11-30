yAxis Price Hits $3.42 on Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $106,220.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

