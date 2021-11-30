Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Yext has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $70,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 395.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.