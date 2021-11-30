Zacks: Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 255,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

