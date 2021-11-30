Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.48). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

GDS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,315. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

