Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

ZEN opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

