Zetacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,013.58 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $200,013.58 and $198.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,053.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.77 or 0.01002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00263103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00032085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,284,760 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

