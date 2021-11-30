Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0876 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $93.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00355485 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.90 or 0.01242363 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,362,705,838 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,238,685 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

