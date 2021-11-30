ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 319.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $628,204.39 and approximately $95,895.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00420367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,379,977,909 coins and its circulating supply is 16,719,425,074 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

