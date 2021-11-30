Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

