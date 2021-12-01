$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 78,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,703. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $621.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

