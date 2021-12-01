-$0.28 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 178,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

